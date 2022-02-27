News Desk

Russia’s delegation arrives in Belarus for peace talks with Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Sunday that Russia’s delegation for the peace talks with Ukraine arrived in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

Representatives of the presidential administration, foreign and defense ministries were included in the delegation, Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

“In accordance with the agreement reached, a Russian delegation consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense and other departments, including the presidential administration, arrived in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians.

“We will be ready to start these negotiations in Gomel,” he said.

Responding to the invitation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would agree to hold talks in Belarus if the country “did not take part in hostilities.”

Zelenskyy added that the negotiations can be held on another platform, listing Warsaw, Budapest, Istanbul, or Baku as possible platforms for a meeting.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
International

Russia closes airspace to 4 countries

International

Elon Musk activates satellite internet system Starlink in Ukraine

International

Ukraine not allowing people to enter Poland: Pakistani envoy

International

Demonstrators take to streets in European capitals, demand peace in Ukraine

International

EU, UK, US, Canada to remove ‘certain’ Russian banks from SWIFT banking system

International

Russian army ordered to attack Ukraine in all directions

International

‘This war will last,’ warns France’s Macron on Ukraine

International

Ukrainian and Russian fight on streets of capital Kyiv

International

Ukrainian forces resolutely defending major cities against Russian attacks: Envoy

International

Ukraine to establish special hotline for families of Russian soldiers

1 of 11