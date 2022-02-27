‘Seven opposition lawmakers in touch with PTI govt’

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the opposition’s drama of no-trust move is doomed to fail.

Pervez Khattak said in a statement today that the opposition will never be successful to bring a no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He claimed that seven members of the National Assembly (MNAs) from the opposition parties are in touch with the government while more MNAs will also come in contact soon.

The defence minister claimed that he would shatter the opposition’s unity at an appropriate time.

“No-trust move is only a drama of the opposition as all ally parties are still backing us. The incumbent government will complete its tenure. All PTI lawmakers are united and nobody is going to back anyone else.”

Khattak claimed that a no-trust move could not be brought on the basis of two to three lawmakers.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had decided to contact the opposition lawmakers from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in a strategy to deal with the expected no-trust move.

The government ministers had held an important meeting under the chair of National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser to formulate a strategy to foil the no-trust move of the opposition parties.

The government ministers had decided to start contacting PML-N and PPP lawmakers, whereas, federal ministers were given important tasks to individually contact the opposition legislators.

Sources said that the opposition lawmakers from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be contacted by the federal ministers. They added that four PML-N lawmakers were already in touch with the government ahead of a no-trust move.

Sources further revealed that the lawmakers will not attend the session if a no-trust move is brought against the NA Speaker and deputy speaker. Prime Minister Imran Khan was also apprised regarding the decisions taken in the session.