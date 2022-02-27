Anadolu

Ukraine ‘disappeared’ after proposing Warsaw for talks with Russia: Kremlin

In response to Russia’s offer to hold talks in Minsk, Ukraine offered the Polish capital, Warsaw, and then “disappeared,” a Kremlin spokesman said Friday.

Ukraine said it reconsidered the idea of holding talks in Minsk, chose Warsaw instead, and then ‘disappeared,’ Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said there was a sudden pause by Ukraine took a long time and it came as “nationalist elements” began deploying multiple rocket launcher systems in residential areas of major Ukrainian cities.

Peskov said Moscow finds the situation extremely dangerous.

Earlier Friday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to return to the negotiating table to end the killing.

“I, once again, call on the president of Russia. There is a war going on all over Ukraine, let us sit at the negotiating table to stop the deaths,” he said in a video message on social media.

In response, the Kremlin had announced that Putin was ready to send a delegation to Minsk for talks.

