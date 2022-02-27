Ukraine resists Russian raids as battles rage

KYIV/MOSCOW/BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON – President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Ukraine’s force had halted the Kremlin’s push to capture Kyiv and oust him and urged Russians to pressure leader Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion.

Speaking in a new video address, Zelensky accused Moscow of seeking to overthrow him and establish a puppet state in Ukraine. “We’ve derailed their plan,” the 44-year-old leader said, stressing that the Ukrainian army was in control of the capital Kyiv and main cities around it.

Zelensky said Russians have deployed “missiles, fighters, drones, artillery, armoured vehicles, saboteurs, and airborne forces” against Ukraine and have hit “residential areas.”

Zelensky said Ukrainians had been fighting against Russians troops in a number of cities including the southern city of Odessa, the northeastern city of Kharkiv and the capital Kyiv. The western city of Lviv and other cities in western and central Ukraine have been targeted with air strikes, he said.

Ukraine, Zelensky said, has “already” earned the right to join the European Union and urged the EU leaders to make that decision. “This will be key evidence of our country’s support,” he said.

Zelensky also urged Germany and Hungary to back severing Russia from the SWIFT banking system to punish Moscow for invading his country.

“There is already almost full support from the EU countries to disconnect Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president — a former comedian who came to power in 2019 — also thanked Russians who spoke out against the war and asked them to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin.

“Simply stop those who are lying to you, lying to us, lying to the entire world,” he said. “Thousands of victims. Hundreds of those taken prisoner,” he added.

“The sooner you tell your government that the war must immediately stop, the more of your people will survive.”

On Thursday, Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has killed 198 civilians, including three children, according to Kyiv and sparked fears of a greater conflict in Europe.

Blinken announces $350 million in new US military aid to Ukraine

The United States is providing Ukraine with $350 million in additional military equipment to fight off Russia’s “brutal and unprovoked assault,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday.

“This package will include further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing,” Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken said that last fall as Russia started amassing troops on the border with its pro-Western neighbor, President Joe Biden authorized $60 million in immediate military assistance to Ukraine, then another $200 million in December as President Vladimir Putin’s threat became more acute.

Now the US is authorizing a third package “as Ukraine fights with courage and pride against Russia’s brutal and unprovoked assault,” Blinken said.

This means total US security assistance committed to Ukraine over the past year now exceeds a billion dollars, the secretary said.

Blinken did not detail what kind of weaponry was involved.

“It is another clear signal that the United States stands with the people of Ukraine as they defend their sovereign, courageous, and proud nation,” he said.

The new assistance follows a series of US and other western sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs in an effort to punish Putin and his inner circle for the invasion of Ukraine and cripple the Russian economy.

Russia says Ukraine prolonging conflict by refusing talks

The Kremlin on Saturday accused Ukraine of prolonging the military conflict by refusing to negotiate as Russia pressed on with its invasion of the pro-Western country.

“In connection with the expected negotiations, the Russian president yesterday afternoon ordered the suspension of the advance of the main forces of the Russian Federation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a conference call.

“Since the Ukrainian side refused to negotiate, the advance of the Russian forces resumed this afternoon.”

NATO’s ‘historic’ deployment to defend E. Europe

The NATO alliance is deploying its rapid response force for the first time ever to bolster its eastern flank in the face of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Here are some facts and figures on what is considered NATO’s most response-ready element.

The 40,000 troop strong NATO Response Force is designed to be ready 365 days-a-year to respond within two or three days when a security crisis emerges.

All 30 members of NATO must agree to activate the force, which they did on Thursday, though it will not be deployed to Ukraine, which is not a member of the alliance.

Member states contribute forces annually on a rotating basis, with overall command held by the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, currently US General Tod D. Wolters.

Wolters called the force’s activation a “historic moment”.

Created in 2002 to accelerate NATO’s response capability, the force consists of land, air, sea and special operation forces and is intended to respond to a wide gamut of challenges, including disaster relief and evacuations.

In addition to exercises, the Response Force has so far carried out security missions, such as to the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004, and contributed to disaster relief, including after Hurricane Katrina in the United States and a devastating earthquake in Pakistan.

In August 2021, elements of the force also supported the evacuation and relocation of Afghans who worked alongside NATO and their families.

In 2014, in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and conflicts in the Middle East, a special “spearhead” force was attached to the detachment and is considered NATO’s highest-readiness element.

Known as the Very High Readiness Joint Task Force, leadership of these 20,000 strong forces rotates annually and is currently held by France, to be followed by Germany in 2023.

It’s main brigade of about 5,000 troops now consists of a joint Franco-German unit based in Lille, France with contributions from Spain, Portugal, and Poland.

The Allied Joint Force Command based in Brunssum, the Netherlands, currently commands the entire NATO Response Force.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday did not give any details on where the response forces were being sent, saying it was up to NATO’s top military commander.