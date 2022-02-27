News Desk

Wall collapse leaves three dead in Karachi

Wall collapse of a domestic residence in Karachi left three children dead on Sunday.

A wall of a house collapsed in Malir Bakra Peri area of Karachi.

Two girls and a boy were killed in a tragic accident.

The bodies of the three dead children have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

Police rushed to the spot as soon as the accident was reported.

On the other hand, the body of a woman was found from a house in Orangi Town while a case of car theft of comedian Shakeel Siddiqui was registered.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Mohra Sharif Pir Haroonur Rashid passes away

National

Opposition brings distrust only in meetings: CM Buzdar

Karachi

Wall collapse leaves three dead in Karachi

Islamabad

No-trust move: Opposition reaches deadlock, says Sheikh Rasheed

National

Govt not to create hurdles in PPP’s long march: Sheikh Rashid

Islamabad

Pakistan Citizen Portal helps settle 15-year-old land dispute

National

Qureshi says we wants accountability of PPP’s past 15 years in Sindh

Islamabad

Karachi: PPP Long March on Islamabad begins

Karachi

Our march is declaration of war against govt: Bilawal

Islamabad

‘Seven opposition lawmakers in touch with PTI govt’

1 of 91