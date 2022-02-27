News Desk

Wall collapse leaves three dead in Karachi

Wall collapse of a domestic residence in Karachi left three children dead on Sunday.

A wall of a house collapsed in Malir Bakra Peri area of Karachi.

Two girls and a boy were killed in a tragic accident.

The bodies of the three dead children have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem.

Police rushed to the spot as soon as the accident was reported.

On the other hand, the body of a woman was found from a house in Orangi Town while a case of car theft of comedian Shakeel Siddiqui was registered.

