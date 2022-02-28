8,000 policemen deployed for security duty amid PSL final

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev Sunday visited the Gaddafi Stadium and reviewed the security and traffic arrangements made by the Lahore police for the PSL7 final cricket match played between the teams of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans. DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Security Rashid Hydayat and officials of PCB accompanied him. The DIG Operations briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the security, traffic and parking arrangements.

The CCPO Lahore inspected the security arrangements at different entrance and exit gates of the stadium and issued directions to the police officers to further strengthen the arrangements. He directed the police officials to behave with the visiting citizens at the stadium in polite manner. Lahore Police had ensured foolproof security to all the nineteen T-20 cricket matches of PSL7.

Heavy deployment of contingents of police personnel had been made on the route of the teams. The teams were brought to the stadium in strict security tier.

More than eight thousands police officers and officials were deputed on the security of the final match.

Four layers security arrangements had been made for the players, officials and the citizens.

He said that Lahore police had played important role for the revival of cricket events in the country.

Lahore police had complete support of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district administration, PCB and law enforcement agencies.