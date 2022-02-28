News Desk

Aamir Liaquat’s lookalike gets viral on social media

Social media has found doppelganger of politician and host Amir Liaquat Hussain.

Young man, Usman Ferozi, not only looks like him but he has same accent, same voice and clearly the same looks of his personality.

The young man dresses up in same way like Aamir Liaquat. Usman Ferozi said in an interview that he’s unmarried and quite a different person than Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain but it’s the resemblance which makes him special and public recognizes him.

He also congratulated Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain on his third marriage. The young man is very talented person and does mimicry as well.

