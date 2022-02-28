Appealing The Acquittal

The Lahore High Court (LHC)’s decision to acquit Muhammad Waseem, the brother and murderer of honour killing victim Qandeel Baloch, raised alarm across the country. The Qandeel Baloch honour killing tragedy can be said to have a domino effect on the discourse around honour and violence against women. There was international attention upon the prevalence of honour killings and the loopholes in Pakistani law that allow such incidents to occur without accountability. In response to the outrage this case initially led to, the parliament enacted major changes in the criminal laws, specifically disallowing forgiveness in honour crimes where the culprit is likely to be a family member. Yet despite all that, for the LHC to sign off on an acquittal six years later and let the murderer free, is disappointing.

Fortunately, the government isn’t letting the case die at this stage. Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari has said the Pakistani government would appeal before the Supreme Court the verdict. The National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) has also announced plans to appeal the verdict before the Supreme Court. Pakistan’s information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has also affirmed that the government will indeed challenge the verdict at Pakistan’s top court.

The government must appeal this case before the Supreme Court, not only because it is the right thing to do, but also because the LHC judgement will undo all good that the parliament hoped to achieve with the amendments to the Pakistan Penal Code it made in response to the Qandeel Baloch murder. The fact that this case, which has become the symbol for anti-honour killing sentiment, was declared to not have been an honour crime, is highly upsetting. It is hoped that the Supreme Court will recognise the loopholes that this acquittal will lead to and set a strong precedent so that there is no space for loopholes to be exploited.

Moreover, there appears to be a disturbing trend of high-profile criminal cases, where convictions by Session Courts are overturned by the High Courts, only for the Supreme Court to reaffirm the convictions. Convictions and acquittals are not tools to play with—this trend is particularly seen in sensitive cases of violence against women. Inconsistency in decisions by the courts with regards to such crimes will only deter victims from reporting.