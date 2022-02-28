Archbishop of Canterbury visits Bahria Town’s grand mosque

LAHORE – Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby Sunday visited the Grand Jamia Mosque, Bahria Town.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi warmly welcomed him on his arrival at the mosque.

The Archbishop of Canterbury while appreciating the hospitality said that the Pakistani nation was a living nation. He said that the establishment of ‘Peace Center’ beside the grand mosque was a great initiative and it would help create peace and boost interfaith harmony. Tahir Ashrafi said that the international interfaith harmony and peace dialogue was need of the hour and it would be further strengthen with the Archbishop Justin Welby’s visit. He said the Constitution of Pakistan equally protected the rights of Muslims and the minorities. He said that Archbishop Justin Welby was a big name in Christian community and his goodwill tour to Pakistan would open a new chapter of religious harmony between Muslims and Christians in the country in particular and on the globe in general. Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby was arrived in Lahore on Friday night on three-day visit to Pakistan. On his arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, he was received by Tahir Ashrafi and Church of Pakistan’s President Bishop Azad Marshal. During his stay in Pakistan, he would meet various high-ranked figures in government besides politicians and religious scholars of the country.