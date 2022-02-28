Agencies

Arrangements finalized for Pakistan-Australia cricket series

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi district adminis­tration has finalized all the ar­rangements including security for Pakistan-Australia practice session and first test match to be played at Rawalpindi Crick­et Stadium during February 27 to March 8.

According to a district ad­ministration spokesman, Com­missioner Rawalpindi Divi­sion, Noorul Amin Mengal and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Ashfaq Ahmed Khan after reviewing all the arrangements at Rawalpindi cricket stadium had directed the authorities concerned to utilize all available resources to make the security foolproof.

He informed that Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat also instructed the authori­ties to finalize all the arrange­ments up to the mark and warned that the government would not tolerate any negli­gence in this regard.

Raja Basharat said, ”The re­turn of international cricket to Pakistan was good for the country and it is high time to show the world that we provide secure environment to the people. International sportsmen will project our soft image in the world. It is in the national interest to co-operate fully with the law enforcement agencies to maintain the best possible discipline. All available re­sources should be utilized to avoid any untoward incident,” he said.

The Law Minister directed that an effective traffic con­trol mechanism should be set up and an alternative route be provided to the citizens.

The minister was briefed that with the help of Paki­stan Army and intelligence agencies as well as Islam­abad administration, the district administration of Rawalpindi had made fool­proof security arrangements for the series.

Three control rooms had been set up. Walkthrough gates, CCTV cameras and NAD­RA verification counter were installed at the stadium. The area had been cleared from the encroachments to end the traffic rush, he said.

A special squad had also been constituted by the City Traffic Police to control traffic flow and manage parking of vehicles during the matches.

