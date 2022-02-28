Our Staff Reporter

Aslam to head ministerial body on Ramazan package

LAHORE   –   Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday constituted a ministerial committee headed by Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal to finalise Ramazan package. The committee will decide all matters pertaining to the establishment of Ramazan Bazaars and the finalisation of Ramazan package during the holy month of Ramazan the current year. Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal will be convener of the committee while Provincial Ministers for Finance, Food, Agriculture, and Livestock and Dairy Development will be the members of committee.

Punjab chief secretary, secretaries concerned, cane commissioner, Lahore commissioner, and other officers concerned will also be the members of committee. The committee will finalise the Ramazan package and send regular reports to the Chief Minister’s Office regarding the working of Ramazan Bazaars.

