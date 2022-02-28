Auditors from 14 countries attend training on performance auditing

LAHORE – Auditor General of Pakistan Ajmal Gondal Sunday inaugurated a three-week international intensive training programme (ITP) in performance auditing. Auditors from 14 supreme audit institutions of Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Liberia, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand and Turkey are participating in the training programme.

The Auditor General of Pakistan welcomed the participants and said that the ITP in Performance Auditing was pioneered in 1981 and its continuation till date not only validates the ever increasing importance of performance audit, but also the dedication and hard work of the management of PAW to materialise it. “I take pride in the international recognition of the PAW for its commitment and professional approach in imparting training. However, the performance audit over the years has attained more importance and become a large scale distinct practice,” he said.

“Performance auditing gives the auditor an opportunity to go beyond traditional compliance issues and enable him to examine performance of the executive in a wider context,” he added.

He said that it was a modern, challenging and fascinating form of audit that requires specialised skills and standards. Director General Performance Audit Wing Sami Ullah Teepu, while addressing the participants of 14 countries via Zoom, reiterated the vision of Auditor General of Pakistan and said that the legislature and other stakeholders demand a multidimensional view of things to ensure transparency and accountability in the public sector. Today audit managers have to look beyond compliance issues and learn new techniques and tools in order to fulfill the demand of changing times. The purpose of the program is to enhance the analytical skills of audit managers of the SAIs to equip the participants with analytical tools & techniques and to enhance their professional knowledge and capabilities in the regime of performance auditing.

The Director General Performance Audit Wing apprised the foreign participants that SAI Pakistan has been organizing this intensive training Programme for four decades for sister SAIs. He told the participants that we are working in a challenging environment and our job demands utmost proficiency and dedication. The commitment and appropriate knowledge and skill can lead the auditor and auditee both in the right direction,] to serve the common cause of acquiring and utilizing the state resources efficiently and effectively. This will go a long way in improving the governance and better service delivery as expected by the stakeholders.