Our Staff Reporter

Buzdar salutes PAF fighter pilots on Surprise Day

LAHORE    –  Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the PAF fighter pilots had destroyed two Indian fighter planes and put down the arrogance of India on February 27, 2019. “The nation pays rich tributes to the valour and bravery of Pakistan Air Force,” he said in his message on Surprise Day. He remarked that the day would always be remembered in the history of Pakistan’s aerial defence. He said that February 27, 2019 was an illuminating chapter in the history of Pakistan’s Defence.

“The PAF fighter pilots had created a new history of courage,” he commended. He maintained that 27th February was nothing more than a remorse for India. The CM complimented that the brave soldiers of the dear homeland gave a bitter lesson to India of humiliation. “The PAF fighter pilots by putting down the Indian aircrafts had spread profound grief across India,” he maintained. He stated that Pakistan gave a surprise to its enemy by destroying their fighter planes. “I pay salute to the brave pilots of Pakistan Air Force for safeguarding the aerial boundaries of our dear homeland,” CM Usman Buzdar complimented.

