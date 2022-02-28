Curtain falls on exuberant PSL 7

LAHORE – The seventh edition of Pakistan Super League, that commenced on January 27 at Karachi, came to a successful end during a colourful ceremony held here at the electrifying, glorifying and house-full Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night.

Prior to the clash of titans between two home favourite teams – Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans – the glittering trophy of Pakistan Super League 2022 was brought to the ground in a dramatic fashion as a racing car, while covering the distance from Shahi Qila Lahore to Badshahi Mosque and Minar-e-Pakistan, reached the Gaddafi Stadium, where it kept on drifting from the entrance gate to the main venue of the final, and then the driver came out to hand over the trophy to Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ramiz Raja.

Soon after the PCB chairman placed the coveted trophy to its original place, the fireworks immediately began and the entire atmosphere became colourful that amused all the spectators present at the stadium. The picturesque fireworks scene was enjoyed by the charged crowd present in and outside the stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “I am grateful to Almighty that we, the entire PCB staff, security agencies, Punjab government and other concerned, put in sincere efforts and played a key role in making the exuberant PSL-7 a great success. Above all, the lively and cricket-crazy Karachiites and Lahoriites as well as other PSL lovers from the entire country came in huge numbers to support their favourite national and international players and cheered for them throughout the mega cricketing event, which has now become an international brand.

“I am glad to see the talented cricketing kids with me, who are the future stars. Provision of each and every cricketing facility as well as education to these kids is a responsibility of the PCB and we will provide them the best platform so that they may exhibit their prowess at higher level and emerge as Pakistan’s future cricket stars,” he added.

The Sunday – a holiday – added more colours in already flamboyant PSL-7 as fans thronged the Gaddafi Stadium entrance well before the scheduled time of the final match and smoothly entered their respective enclosures to enjoy each and every moment of the match. Those, who came late, had to face difficulties as managing such a huge crowd was a tough task that’s why some mismanagement was also witnessed at the checking places and outside the stadium that made fans furious but the security officers present there, however, tackled the situation sensibly and wisely.

The Lahoriites, less interested in cricket and more in outings and recreations, were found facing a lot of difficulties while moving to their favourite places because of huge traffic due to the crowded premises of Gaddafi Stadium. But the police officers and traffic wardens deployed at various places managed well and ensured smooth flow of traffic to save the citizens from inconvenience. Credit also goes to Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman, who remained active throughout the PSL 7 matches in Lahore and ensured the best facilities and arrangements for the PSL fans and in the end, also felicitated all the concerned officers and officials for making the mega T20 event a huge success.