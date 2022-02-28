Cycle rally arrives at Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from Lahore

LAHORE – The Punjab Tourism Department on Sunday organised a cycle rally from Narowal district to Darbar Sahib Kartarpur as per the direction of Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Hasaan Khawar. The rally was arranged in collaboration with Ashiyana Cycling Club. Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Secretary Asadullah Faiz said that the promotion of religious tourism was much important to develop harmony and peace among people. Narowal Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar said that the district administration was always in touch with TDCP for the promotion of tourism in Punjab. More than 150 cyclists participated in the rally in which a large number of women and children were included. The cyclists covered the route of 18km with the message of peace and religious harmony. The rally promoted environment and nature friendly transport cycle besides highlighting health benefits of cycling.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Tourism Department is determined to bringing positive changes and initiating new plans in tourism sector to meet the goals set by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.