EU delegation assures Punjab governor of full support in extension of GSP Plus status

LAHORE – Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar Sunday met Special Representative of the European Union (EU) for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore and a five-member delegation including the EU ambassador in Pakistan. During the meeting at Governor House, the EU special representative and the EU ambassador in Pakistan assured the Punjab governor of their full support in the extension of GSP Plus status for Pakistan. The EU special representative also commended Pakistan’s efforts for protection of the minorities in Pakistan. On the occasion, matters regarding bilateral ties between Pakistan and EU, trade promotion and the extension of GSP Plus status were discussed.

Eamon Gilmore expressed confidence in the government’s efforts to protect human rights in Pakistan. The Punjab governor also spoke about the realities of atrocities against minorities in India. He urged the EU special representative to take notice of the atrocities being committed against Kashmiris and the minorities in India.

During the meeting, Governor Ch Sarwar thanked the representatives of the European Union for supporting Pakistan on the extension of GSP Plus status. He said: “Due to GSP Plus status, our exports have doubled since 2014, and Pakistan got the profit of more than $20 billion.” He further said that the European Union was Pakistan’s main trading partner. “The GSP Plus status plays a vital role in our economy. We are meeting 27 conventions imposed by the European Union, including Human rights, Women Rights, Minority Rights, etc. I assure you that Pakistan will continue complying with these conventions while ensuring the protection of minorities in Pakistan as well as the provision of human rights at all levels,” the governor said. EU Special Representative Eamon Gilmore praised Pakistan’s role in maintaining peace and protecting human rights, saying that peace was needed worldwide and that everyone must work together for peace.

He said that Pakistan was a beneficiary country of GSP Plus status. “Therefore, we are here to review Pakistan’s performance on 27 conventions imposed by the EU,” he said, adding that he was glad about the improvement that Pakistan was making across various Human Rights and Labour rights issues.

EU Ambassador in Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said that she always stood by Pakistan on the issue of extension of GSP Plus status. “I have had many meetings with Governor Ch Sarwar in this regard. Pakistan has played a commendable role in Afghan Peace Process and we appreciate Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace,” she added.