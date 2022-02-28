Falsehoods, F-16’s and fantastic tea

After the unforgettable event in Balakot on February 27, 2019, India’s inflated ego experienced a rude awakening. The date has become synonymous with India’s failed attempts at demonstrating its military strength. This was established by the Indian army’s pathetic display and failure to even successfully complete a false flag operation. Instead, the Indians were faced with Pakistan’s superior military prowess, showing, not just to India but to the world, that Pakistan was and is always ready to take on aggression shown to them from any hostile force attacking the country.

Daniel Sullivan, a psychologist, recently discovered that enemies give people comfort in the face of uncertainty. In essence, a common enemy is necessary to unite people. This strategy was implemented by India’s Prime Minister Narender Modi, in which he attempted to further demonise Pakistan which was the established ‘enemy’ of India. One of the main reasons for the attempted false flag initiated by BJP government, was to gain leverage from a hate fuelled anti-Pakistan vote bank in India.

Modi’s hegemonic desire was to become the undisputed leader of the Asian subcontinent and to win the elections in 2019. This propelled him and his government to create numerous false flag operations. The Pulwama attack was the beginning of the comedy of errors that began to unravel on February 14, 2019. It would go on to be the reason for the deaths of forty Indian CPRF personnel and it was found to be a manipulated attempt to blame Pakistan and bring under the line of fire. A WhatsApp conversation between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta revealed that both Goswami and Dasgupta had prior knowledge of the false Pulwama operation. It exposed the sinister designs of the Indian government.

Following the Pulwama false flag operation, it was the turn of one of India’s notorious fake surgical strikes, to give the Indian public the illusion that the Pulwama deaths had been avenged. February 26, 2019, the Indian air force briefly crossed the line of control and entered Pakistan’s airspace, dropping a payload and damaging around fifteen pine trees. The IAF pilots scurried back to safety like rats caught by a flashlight. The BJP government proceeded to announce that the Indian air force had managed to strike a mysterious ‘madrassa’ and had killed hundreds of invisible militants.

The news was met with exuberance in India and outrage in Pakistan. The dialogue was on the lines of, how dare the Pakistani armed forces allow the Indians to enter their airspace to even destroy trees? The public fury was met with a calm response from the Pakistani military and the critics were asked to remain patient.

On February 27, 2019, the surprise was initiated. PAF pilots entered Indian airspace during broad daylight. They managed to strike near multiple military targets in Indian occupied Kashmir, through some careful manoeuvring they dropped their payloads very close to the military targets they chose. What followed was a historical air to air combat that resulted in two IAF fighter jets being shot down; an Indian rescue helicopter downed in friendly fire and the famous capture of Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan. This brilliant display named Operation Swift Retort managed to display PAF’s excellence and professionalism and highlighted IAF’s weaknesses. The Indian government then went on to develop a false narrative on ‘shooting down a Pakistani F16’ to deflect their humiliation.

New Raphael’s were purchased from France and the election was won by the BJP. Abhinandan was given the fourth highest award, known as the Vir-Chakra, for getting captured and lying about the F16 that never went down. The public were appeased, and life was beautiful again.

The most problematic issue in this series of events has been the delusional attitude of the present Indian government, fuelled by the fascist neo-Nazi ideology of Hindutva which seeks to implement Hindu racial supremacy across India and beyond. The current Indian government is not only burning down the livelihoods of the minorities of India, but is also destabilising the entire region through its fascist policies. This internal hatred for Muslims and their desire to retrieve ‘lost lands’ from them is being extended to the neighbouring country of Pakistan: frustratingly for the Hindutva ideologists, the only country with enough military strength to resist becoming another statistic in the Indian hegemonic designs. Pakistan showed that it cannot be controlled and will not bow down.

Pakistan has proven its hospitable quality by taking care of Abhinandan in his hour of need. Returning Abhinandan to India safely wasn’t a sign of fear but an action denoting the fact that Pakistan is a peace loving and reasonable country.