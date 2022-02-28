First phase of DHA National Badminton Championship ends

LAHORE – The first phase of the DHA National Badminton Championship 2022 comes to an exciting end on Sunday, where a total of 115 matches were played leading up to seven final matches on the last day here at the Captain Fasih Babar Amin Shaheed Sports Complex, DHA, Phase 6 Lahore.

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest on the occasion, who distributed the prizes among the winners and the runner ups. In boys singles U-15, Fahad Ahmed (KP) was winner while runner-up was Amer Hassan Janjua (Islamabad). In girls singles U-17, the winner was Ammara Ishtiaq (Sindh) and runner-up was Kanzul Eman (Islamabad). In boys singles U-17, the winner was Muhammad Zaid (KP) while runner-up was Malik Ghasif (Punjab).

In women doubles U-19, Alja Tariq/Sumiya Tariq were winners and Ammara Ishtiaq/Umama Usman runners-up. In men doubles U-19, Afnan Khan/Hamza Khan were winners and Raja Hassan/Saad Amir were runners-up. In women singles U-19, Sumiya Tariq (Army) was winner while runner-up was Alja Tariq (Balochistan). In men singles U-19, Raja Hassan Mujtaba (Punjab) was winner and Hamza Khan (KP) was runner-up.