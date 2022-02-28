Agencies

Five held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and re­covered weapons and am­munition from their pos­session during crackdown here Sunday. According to police spokesman, Naseer­abad police arrested two ac­cused Sajid Mehmood and Ali Raza besides recovering 2 pistols of 30 bore from their possession. Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held two accused Tanveer Ahmed and Ehsanul Haq and re­covered 2 pistols of 30 bore from the accused. While, Mandra police nabbed Mu­hammad Adil and recovered one 09mm pistol from the accused. Police have regis­tered separate cases against all of them and further in­vestigation was in progress.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Arrangements finalized for Pakistan-Australia cricket series

Newspaper

Curtain falls on exuberant PSL 7

Newspaper

Aliya, Nida half-centuries; Nashra’s 4-32 script Pakistan’s win over New Zealand

Newspaper

First phase of DHA National Badminton Championship ends

Newspaper

Diamond Paints defend MP Jinnah Gold Polo Cup

Newspaper

Iftikhar, Wasim Junior replace Faheem, Hasan in Australia Test squad

Newspaper

International Squash Circuit-1 reaches semis stage

Newspaper

Two days golf event concludes in Multan

International

Russian troops enter Ukraine’s second city, fighting under way: regional chief

International

North Korea fires ballistic missile, restarting weapons tests blitz

1 of 143