Five held for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and re­covered weapons and am­munition from their pos­session during crackdown here Sunday. According to police spokesman, Naseer­abad police arrested two ac­cused Sajid Mehmood and Ali Raza besides recovering 2 pistols of 30 bore from their possession. Similarly, Gujjar Khan police held two accused Tanveer Ahmed and Ehsanul Haq and re­covered 2 pistols of 30 bore from the accused. While, Mandra police nabbed Mu­hammad Adil and recovered one 09mm pistol from the accused. Police have regis­tered separate cases against all of them and further in­vestigation was in progress.