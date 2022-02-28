Four more lives succumb to coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE – The coronavirus pandemic claimed four more lives while 319 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 501,153 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,496 so far. The P&SHD confirmed 198 cases in Lahore, 17 in Multan, 15 in Rawalpindi, 13 in Mandi Bahaudin, 12 in Faisalabad, nine in Sahiwal, six in Bahawalpur, five in Sheikhupura and Dera Ghazi Khan each, four in Gujranwala, three in Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Okara, Nankana Sahib and Kasur each. The Punjab Health Department conducted 10092,359 tests so far, whereas, 480,107 confirmed cases have recovered from the disease. Active number of cases across the province is 7,550. The Health Department urged the masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from Covid-19.

“They should contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus,” the Health Department urged people.