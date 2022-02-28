IHC to hear petition challenging Islamabad LG Ord clauses today

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will today resume hearing in a petition challenging some clauses of the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani will conduct hearing of the petition filed by the Capital Development Authority’s Labour Union challenging some clauses of the Islamabad LG Ordinance 2021.

In this matter, the IHC bench previously had issued notices to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) in the petition. Besides this, the court had also served notices on Chairman CDA and the federal government.

During the last hearing, Advocate Kashif Malik stated that planning and development are the duties of the federal body. However, all the development directorates have been taken away from CDA according to the new law. Justice Mohsin asked that whether the government has abolished the Local Government Act, 2015, to which Advocate Malik responded that it has indeed been abolished.

The IHC judge remarked that how the act was abolished through an ordinance despite the existence of the National Assembly, Senate and without approval from the Parliament. Justice Kayani also inquired that how the CDA board was working when the ordinance through which it was established had been abolished.

Then, the IHC bench issued notices to the federal government and the CDA chairman asking them to respond, while also issued an order to the attorney general and directed him to assist the court on the next hearing to be held on February 28 (today).