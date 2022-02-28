PR

Image unveils Printkari’22 collection at brand’s Rawalpindi store

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s trending retail brand, Image Sunday celebrated the launch of its most coveted Printkari’22 collection via an exclusive influencers meet up at Image’s newly launched outlet in Rawalpindi Saddar.
Printkari endeavours to create a perfect balance between fashion and comfort and includes 13 unstitched, 3 piece suits, in a range of designs and colours to cater to different tastes, starting at PKR5,990. Printkari’22 is an amalgamation of Image’s signature embroideries on printed lawn canvases; timeless beauties using vivid colour ways and prints that have been artistically rendered in Image’s signature aesthetic, just in time for the Pakistani summer.
The launch of the new collection was also graced by Asim Malik, senior president Rawalpindi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). Further, the design philosophy of Image’s Rawalpindi Flagship store is testament to the brand’s commitment to provide customer friendly retail experience. The new store is home to the entire product line of the brand, i.e Pret and Unstitched fabrics displayed beautifully for your perfect Image.

