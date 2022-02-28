Indian delegation arrives in Pakistan for talks on water disputes

A 10-member delegation of the Indus Water Commission from India arrived in Lahore on Monday to hold talks with Pakistani officials.

The delegation, headed by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena, reached Pakistan via the Wagah border crossing.

The Indian water experts team will proceed to Islamabad for holding talks over water disputes between the two countries in their three-day visit of Pakistan.

Pakistan and India will hold talks over contentious water projects in Islamabad on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The Permanent Indus Commission will hold its annual meeting in the federal capital Islamabad from March 1st to 03.

According to the agenda of the meeting, the discussions will focus on Pakistan’s objections to Indian hydroelectric projects namely Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Lower Kalnai (48 MW) and Kiru (624 MW) in Chenab basin in Jammu and Kashmir and some small hydroelectric projects in Ladakh.

The previous meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission was held in New Delhi on 23-24 March last year.

The Pakistan side reiterated its objections to Indian water projects including Pakal Dul, Lower Kulnai, Durbuk Shyok and Nimu Chilling.

Pakistan asked India to share data of water flows as per the provisions of the IWT following the practice in vogue since 1989. The Pakistan side emphasized the importance of early resolution of the outstanding issues in accordance with the provisions of the IWT.

Both sides agreed to make endeavours to resolve the issues, conduct tours of inspection and hold the next meeting of the commission in Pakistan.