Staff Reporter

International Squash Circuit-1 reaches semis stage

LAHORE – The PSF International Squash Circuit-1 reached the semifinals stage which will take place today (Monday) at Mushaf Squash Complex. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is organizing the International Squash Circuit-1 with US$ 6,000 prize money. According to PSF spokesman, a group of 16 Pakistani players have entered the tournament. In the first semifinal, Farhan Mehboob will face his younger brother Waqas Mehboob while in the second semifinal, Hamza Khan will play Farhan Zaman. On Sunday, the quarterfinals were decided, where World No 240 Farhan Mehboob beat World No 203 Muhammad Farhan Hashmi by 11-5, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9 in 29 minutes, World No 157 Waqas Mehboob defeated World No 168 Hamza Sharif by 11-5, 11-8, 12-10 in 25 minutes, World No 220 Hamza Khan downed World No 253 Zeeshan Zeb by 11-8, 12-10, 11-8 in 31 minutes and World No 116 Farhan Zaman beat World No 197 Danish Atlas Khan by 12-10, 11-6, (rtd hurt) in 14 minutes.

 

