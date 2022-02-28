INP

Liquor seized, one held as distillery raided in Capital

ISLAMABAD – A huge quantity of liquor was seized and an accused was arrested as police raided a distillery here on Sunday. According to details, on a tip-off regarding presence of a distillery, SP (I-Area Zone) Saud Khan constituted a team to conduct operation.
The said team under the supervision of SDPO Sabzi Mandi including SHO Shams Colony along with other officials conducted a raid at distillery and recovered 310 bottles wine and 120 liters in cans and hundreds of empty bottles. Police team also nabbed liquor dealer Qaiser during the raid.
A case has been registered against the detainee running this distillery and further investigation is underway.

