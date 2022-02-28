News Desk

MQM yet to decide about opposition’s no-trust motion

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Monday that we have options to choose between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and opposition.

While talking to the media, the former Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication said that we have mentioned it to the government before that they need to be a little more serious on the issue of inflation, if they do so, we will be standing with them.

The MQM-P leader also said that the issue of inflation can be tackled in a better way.

The former minister further said that in Karachi, the Mayor is held accountable instead of the Chief Minister (CM). When so called democracy prevails it eradicates the basics of democracy, he said.

