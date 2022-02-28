Nation has no interest in opposition’s no-trust move: CM

LAHORE   –   Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday remarked that the opposition’s no-trust motion plan was tantamount to a storm in a teacup. “No-trust motion talks are beyond reality. The nation has no interest in the opposition’s no-trust motion. People want progress and prosperity while the opposition is only putting hindrances in the course of advancement,” he said in a statement here.

The chief minister said that the opposition was doing politics for the sake of power, but it would get nothing. “Opposition lacks courage to bring no-confidence motion,” he emphasised.

