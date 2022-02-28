NEPRA to raise power tariff by Rs5.95 per unit
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday has reserved its judgment on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for a hike in power tariff under the fuel adjustment mechanism.
The CPPA had requested an increase of Rs6.10 for the month of January 2022 under monthly fuel adjustment.
The NEPRA after hearing said that according to the initial verification of the data, the power tariff can be increased by Rs5.95 per unit against Rs6.10 demand.
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will issue its verdict after detailed verification of the data.
The energy ministry of Pakistan has recently hiked power tariffs by Rs1.95 per unit which it claimed is due to a hefty circular debt thanks to previous governments.