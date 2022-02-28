NEPRA to raise power tariff by Rs5.95 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday has reserved its judgment on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) for a hike in power tariff under the fuel adjustment mechanism.

The CPPA had requested an increase of Rs6.10 for the month of January 2022 under monthly fuel adjustment.

The NEPRA after hearing said that according to the initial verification of the data, the power tariff can be increased by Rs5.95 per unit against Rs6.10 demand.

The regulator further said Rs3.10 per unit were charged in December under Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), while Rs2.85 per unit were charged in January. According to details shared by CPPA, electricity was produced from wind energy at Rs2.22, hydel power at Rs5.83 per unit, diesel at Rs6.73 per unit, Liquefied natural gas (LNG) at Rs7.12 per unit, furnace oil at Rs14.07, local gas at Rs14.37 per unit, nuclear power at Rs14.37, and coal at Rs33.15 per unit.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) will issue its verdict after detailed verification of the data.

The energy ministry of Pakistan has recently hiked power tariffs by Rs1.95 per unit which it claimed is due to a hefty circular debt thanks to previous governments.