Pak-Afghan Trade

Senior officials from the governments of Afghanistan and Pakistan are expected to meet at the Torkham border to discuss the avenues through which bilateral trade can be improved. Recent skirmishes at the border between the two countries have proved to be a bone of contention and have highlighted the need for mechanisms to de-escalate situations at the border in the event of a miscommunication or disagreement. In the absence of such measures, the trade potential will continue to suffer and the lives of the people living close to the border will be disrupted on a routine basis.

The recent most case of cross-border violence reported was over the setting up of a military check post near the border and both sides accuse the other for taking the first shot. Regardless of who is responsible, the fact that violence spread to nearby villages is condemnable because in the end, it is the average citizen who pays the price for such state-level disputes. This could have easily been avoided if communication between both countries improved and this is not a grand ask. If each side is notified of any changes made at the border, the likelihood of everything proceeding smoothly will increase.

Already, there is a great emphasis on maintaining, protecting and reinforcing the border which is done through policies like restricting truck movements—thereby hindering trade—and border crossings, complete closures and a prohibition of any movement. This has affected the economy to such a degree that trade volume has depreciated from $2.5 billion to $1 billion. This is a great loss which must be counteracted through introducing business-friendly policies, encouraging barter trade, inviting investments and implementing joint venture policies. There are countless possibilities and with the senior officials from both countries meeting, there is hope that a plan will be chalked out.

The purpose of the meeting should be constructive and aimed at resolving remaining issues that are standing in the way of progress. It is good to see both sides take the initiative to hold talks and the hope is that both the countries can find ways to overcome hurdles that are holding back the volume of trade and disrupting smooth movement across the border.