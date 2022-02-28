Pakistan reports 856 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 5 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,509,360. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,178 on Monday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 856 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,498 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,067 in Sindh, 6,248 in KP, 1,013 in Islamabad, 787 in Azad Kashmir, 375 in Balochistan and 190 in GB.

Furthermore 567,761 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 501,370 in Punjab, 216,119 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,336 in Islamabad, 42,968 in Azad Kashmir, 35,326 in Balochistan and 11,480 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 26,426,952 corona virus tests and 33,357 in the last 24 hours. 1,443,284 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,052 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 2.56 percent.

So far, 124,309,711 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 510,878 in last 24 hours. 96,218,183 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 389,409 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 209,438,557 with 922,218 in the last 24 hours.