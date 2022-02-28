News Desk

Pakistanis satisfied with embassy after being evacuated to Poland

Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine have been safely evacuated to Poland and are satisfied from the handling of the situation by the Pakistan Embassy. The relieved Pakistani citizens shared the feeling after reaching the refugee camps in Poland.

They further said that the Embassy is taking good care of them after they were caught up in the Russia and Ukraine conflict.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Ukraine Doctor Noel Israel Khokhar while talking to the media said that they have evacuated around sixty percent of the students who were stranded in Ukraine.

The ambassador also said that the crowd at the Poland refugee camps had caused congestion at the boarder leading to slowed down evacuation process.

The Ambassador further claimed that no one from the embassy had told the students to get off thirty kilometers before the border and that they wanted to go ahead on their own.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Khan to make ‘big announcement’ today: FM

National

PM Khan to address nation today

National

Pakistan reports 856 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

Lahore

EU delegation assures Punjab governor of full support in extension of GSP Plus status

Lahore

Archbishop of Canterbury visits Bahria Town’s grand mosque

Lahore

Buzdar salutes PAF fighter pilots on Surprise Day

National

Nation has no interest in opposition’s no-trust move: CM

Lahore

Rs1b uplift projects completed in Lahore’s two constituencies: Minister

Lahore

First lady stresses joint efforts for green Pakistan

Lahore

8,000 policemen deployed for security duty amid PSL final

1 of 98