Philip Morris wins two awards at NFEH CSR Awards 2022

KARACHI – Acknowledging the efforts for the betterment of environment and society, leading multinational company, Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL) has been declared as the winner for awards in two categories: “Waste Management/Recycling” and “Green Energy Initiatives” at the 14th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Awards 2022 organised by National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH) during a ceremony held in Islamabad.
NFEH is a non-governmental, non-profit organization with an aim to facilitate, promote and help create environmental, healthcare and educational awareness amongst the masses. NFEH annually evaluates and awards organizations which have a positive impact on the environment and society at large. The awards for “Waste Management/Recycling” and “Green Energy Initiatives” are in recognition of PMPKL’s efforts for its initiatives related to environmental, social and economic sustainability.
Andleeb (Uroos) Ahmed, Head of Communications at PMPKL, expressing her gratitude at the recognition of the company’s efforts, said, “At Philip Morris Pakistan, we are passionate about delivering change for our business, industry and society and that includes taking action and reforming our operations. For us, sustainability means creating long-term value for society which is in line with our goals of reducing carbon footprint, minimizing waste, implementing green design guidelines, promoting the circular economy, and contributing to global efforts to reduce environmental impacts.”

