PM Khan to make ‘big announcement’ today: FM

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be making a “big announcement” in an address to the nation today (Monday), says Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

His statement to the media was aired shortly after Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the PM’s speech on his official Twitter account this morning.

Fawad said that the premier will take the nation into confidence over Pakistan’s economy and the global challenges the country faces amid the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

FM Qureshi confirmed that the PM will speak at 6pm.

It may be recalled that PM Imran Khan paid a visit to Moscow a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, officially declaring war on the West-backed country.

Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, meanwhile, had said Sunday that PM Imran Khan will soon release a relief package for the masses and announce a reduction in petroleum and energy prices.