PM Khan to address nation today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that Prime Minister Khan will take the nation into confidence on the evolving global situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the country’s economy. He will also talk about global challenges facing the country.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of his economic team to hold consultations on the evolving world scenario and its impact on the country’s economy and inflation.

His address will come amidst reports that the prices of all petroleum products are estimated to move up by Rs8 to Rs10 from March 1 for the next fortnight.

On Feb 23, Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Masroor Khan had hinted at another hike in price of petrol from March 1.

Speaking during a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Petroleum, he said that the prices of petroleum products will likely go up from March 1 in light of increase in oil prices globally.

“The government is receiving Rs14 petroleum levy while GST is zero,” he told the meeting and added that the hike in oil prices in global market in 12 weeks was unprecedented.