News Desk

PM Khan to address nation today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday morning.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that Prime Minister Khan will take the nation into confidence on the evolving global situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the country’s economy. He will also talk about global challenges facing the country.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of his economic team to hold consultations on the evolving world scenario and its impact on the country’s economy and inflation.

His address will come amidst reports that the prices of all petroleum products are estimated to move up by Rs8 to Rs10 from March 1 for the next fortnight.

On Feb 23, Chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Masroor Khan had hinted at another hike in price of petrol from March 1.

Speaking during a meeting of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Petroleum, he said that the prices of petroleum products will likely go up from March 1 in light of increase in oil prices globally.

“The government is receiving Rs14 petroleum levy while GST is zero,” he told the meeting and added that the hike in oil prices in global market in 12 weeks was unprecedented.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Khan to make ‘big announcement’ today: FM

National

Pakistanis satisfied with embassy after being evacuated to Poland

National

Pakistan reports 856 new COVID cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours

Lahore

EU delegation assures Punjab governor of full support in extension of GSP Plus status

Lahore

Archbishop of Canterbury visits Bahria Town’s grand mosque

Lahore

Buzdar salutes PAF fighter pilots on Surprise Day

National

Nation has no interest in opposition’s no-trust move: CM

Lahore

Rs1b uplift projects completed in Lahore’s two constituencies: Minister

Lahore

First lady stresses joint efforts for green Pakistan

Lahore

8,000 policemen deployed for security duty amid PSL final

1 of 100