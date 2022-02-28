Our Staff Reporter

Rs1b uplift projects completed in Lahore’s two constituencies: Minister

LAHORE   –  Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed Sunday said that development projects worth more than Rs1 billion had been completed in NA-130, the constituency of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, and in PP-160, the constituency of Mehmoodur Rasheed himself, during the last two years. Talking to the media here, he said that the projects included sewerage, water supply, gas pipeline, construction, repair and carpeting of roads, streets and installation of streetlights.

Giving details in this regard, Mehmoodur Rasheed said that numerous development projects were completed in Karim Block, Neelam Block, Badar Block, Nishtar Block, Shah Kamal, Fatehabad, Bhikewal, Ichhra, Kamboh Colony, Ganj Bakhsh Road, Shah Jamal Road, Union Park and other areas of Allam Iqbal Town. He assured that the ongoing projects would also be completed soon, adding that efforts were being made to provide more civic amenities to the residents.

He said that according to the vision of Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Punjab, providing basic facilities to people was one of the top priorities of the PTI government.

