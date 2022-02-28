Russian military convoy reportedly heads toward Kyiv: Maxar setellite imagery

A large deployment of Russian troops and tanks were seen moving towards Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Sunday, according to Maxar, the US-based space technology and intelligence company.

Maxar said that a large Russian convoy extends over 3.2 miles and contains hundreds of military vehicles, tanks, fuel tankers, armored combat vehicles and self-propelled artillery.

The convoy footage was made some 40 miles far from Kyiv in the northeast of the Kyiv region’s Ivankiv settlement, it said.

The satellite images also showed the damage caused by the recent airstrikes on Antonov Airport in the city of Hostomel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy its neighbor, but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

In response, Western powers imposed financial sanctions on Moscow and announced military and humanitarian support for Kyiv.