Russia’s Escalating Assault

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues to escalate as on Sunday Russian troops entered Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv with fighting underway in the streets. The situation is extremely concerning with Russia unleashing a wave of attacks on Ukraine, targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance.

This is a tragedy unfolding in front of our eyes that could have been avoided. According to the UNHCR, more than 200,000 people have now fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries—the number is expected to continue to climb quickly. As is always the case with war, it is the innocent civilians that bear the brunt of the consequences. On Saturday, the UN confirmed at least 64 civilian casualties, though it added that the real figures are considerably higher. That is probably the case considering how Ukrainian Health Minister Viktor Liashko claimed that 198 Ukrainians, including three children, had been killed.

The Russian forces have also experienced casualties and losses along the way, and it appears that the military assault has not played out the way President Putin anticipated. The longer the conflict continues with the Ukrainian army and citizens putting up a resistance, it will continue to severely damage the image of Russia on the international stage—though it appears that Moscow has made peace with this. Nonetheless, isolation at the international stage will undoubtedly affect Russia and its citizens as the US and EU are ramping up weapons and ammunition assistance, along with imposing more severe sanctions.

While the effects are already manifesting themselves, it remains to be seen how this conflict will further impact the global energy market and also what camp formations will be taking place. It is important to note Turkey has called Russia’s military action a “war”, after it initially refrained from using that term. Another ally of Moscow, China, also abstained from voting on the UNSC resolution recently. So, it will be interesting to see how international actors position themselves in the coming days. Countries seeking to tow the neutral line will find it increasingly hard. Pakistan has exercised its diplomatic muscle in the right way by being consistent in its messaging on the need for de-escalation and dialogue.

It is imperative that this situation is brought under control and that better judgement is exercised. Otherwise, there will be serious consequences all across the globe. While the option of talks is being considered on both sides, there will be little point to initiating dialogue if one side is coming to the table with a gun. Therefore, violence should be halted immediately and negotiations should be pursued in a neutral and conducive environment.