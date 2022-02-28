SC to take up Wawad’s petition against disqualification tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan will take up tomorrow former Senator and PTI leader Faisal Vawda’s petition challenging the verdicts of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding his disqualification as a member of the Parliament.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Ali Mazhar will conduct hear the appeal.

Senior lawyer Wasim Sajjad had filed the appeal before the apex court against the IHC judgment, praying to set aside the ECP and the High Court judgment to disqualify him for life.

Vawda submitted that he did not hide anything from the ECP and had also submitted his cancelled US passport. He stated that the ECP did not have the power to disqualify him for life and that it was not a competent court of law.

The ECP had disqualified Faisal Vawda for life from parliament for submitting a false affidavit regarding his dual citizenship. The Commission directed Vawda to return the salary and other benefits he had received as parliamentarian within two months. It also withdrew the notification declaring the PTI leader’s victory on a Senate seat in polls held in March 2021.

Following the decision, Vawda approached the IHC, saying he was disqualified by the ECP without fulfilling the constitutional requirements. He also stated that the ECP announced its verdict without listening to his point of view, and requested the IHC to nullify the commission’s decision regarding his disqualification.

The PTI senator was disqualified by the election watchdog for violating Article 62(1)(f) which pertains to being ‘Sadiq (truthful) and “Amin’ (honest).

The IHC verdict, delivered by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, said Vawda failed to persuade the Court that the impugned order of disqualification by the ECP dated 09-02-2022, suffers from any legal infirmity requiring interference.”

It further said that the Commission was bound to give effect to the said declarations and the ensuing consequences.

“That is what it has done. The Petitioner’s conduct has led to disqualification of an elected representative and, regrettably, he alone is responsible for the consequences,” maintained Justice Athar.

The judgment said it appears from the record that instead of establishing his bonafides by producing a certificate of renunciation of citizenship, proceedings were delayed by the petitioner before the Commission.