Shehbaz to speak against PECA ordinance in assembly, court

President Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that he will speak against the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance in National Assembly and court.

Addressing the media, Shehbaz Sharif said that people are working on the number game while no one is giving attention on the economic disparity of the country.

While giving no comments on the questions related to Shehbaz’s meeting with Jahangir Tareen, the PML-N President said that
we can not meet or deny Tareen and can not give time-frame for no-confidence motion.

Shehbaz, while suggesting the requisition of calling national assembly session, said that he will oppose the PECA ordinance both in the court and the NA house.

