Two-day Crafts Festival from March 5

ISLAMABAD – The management of Serena Hotels in collaboration with Nomad Art Gallery would organize a two-day Crafts Festival from March 5 to promote arts and crafts of the country.

Maleeha Lodhi likely to be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of two-day festival, said Founder Director Nomad Gallery Nageen Hyat.

The festival aimed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Islamabad Serena Hotel and to celebrate the International Women Day. The festival would be held at Bazaar Court Serena Hotel. The visitors will see live craftsmanship of the local craftsmen besides providing opportunity to buy handicrafts lovingly made ranging from regional textile, handmade jewellery, block printed items, arts and crafts.

