Our Staff Reporter

Two held with 600 kites, 21 strings rolls

LAHORE    –   Police on Sunday arrested two persons involved in selling kites and also recovered 600 kites and 21 string rolls from them. According to details, the police launched a crackdown on culprits involved in the sale of kites in Shahdara. During the operation, two kite sellers identified as Farooq and Sarwar were arrested and 600 kites and 21 rolls of chemical strings were recovered from them. A case was also registered against them and further investigation was underway.

