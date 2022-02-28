UK Treasury imposes sanctions against Central Bank of Russia
- Restrictions prohibiting UK individuals from undertaking financial transactions involving the CBR, the Russian National Wealth Fund, and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation.
- Restrictions against Russian financial institutions.
- In addition to the prohibition of the Russian state raising sovereign debt in the UK, the new measures will bar Russian companies from issuing transferable securities and money market instruments in the UK.
- Designated banks will be prevented from accessing Sterling and clearing payments through the UK.
- A set of new trade restrictions against Russia will include a prohibition against the export of a range of high-end technical equipment and components in sectors such as electronics, telecommunications, and aerospace.