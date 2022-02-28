Ukraine to hold talks with Russia ‘without preconditions’

Turkiye will implement all provisions of the Montreux Convention in a transparent manner as the situation in Ukraine constitutes a “war,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

The convention dating back to 1936 gives Turkiye control of its straits and authority to regulate the transit of naval warships.

“Under these conditions, we will of course apply the Montreux Convention. In case of a war in which Turkiye is not a party, Turkiye can shut down the straits for countries that are involved in war. Article 19 of the Montreux Convention is explicit,” he said.

Cavusoglu also underlined the exception highlighted in the convention, saying Turkiye did not have a say in the return of warships of warring states back to their ports or naval bases in home countries.

Stressing that the process should be transparent, Cavusoglu said Russian vessels bound to the bases in the Black Sea were currently present in the Mediterranean.

“Of course, there should not be any exploitation here. I mean, (these vessels) should not be involved in the war … We will implement all the provisions of Montreux in this way, in a transparent manner,” he said.

After Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine, Kyiv asked Ankara to close the Canakkale (Dardanelles) and Istanbul (Bosphorus) straits to Russian ships.

Speaking to news channel CNN Turk, Cavusoglu welcomed the upcoming talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials and emphasized the need for a lasting cease-fire.

“This crisis must end. At least the first step should be taken with a cease-fire,” he said.

“We are truly glad that they (Ukraine and Russia) have come to such an agreement. God willing, the negotiations for tomorrow will lead to a cease-fire.”

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine. He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy its neighbor, but wanted to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine.

In response, Western powers have imposed financial sanctions on Moscow, and the EU has decided to fund arm supplies to Ukraine, close its airspace to Russian airlines, and ban Russian state media.

At least 368,000 Ukrainians have fled the country since the beginning of the attack, according to the UN Refugee Agency.