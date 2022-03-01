ACE Money Transfer and HBL give customers a chance to meet their loved ones

Manchester, United Kingdom: ACE Money Transfer, a leading online remittance provider, and HBL, the largest commercial bank in Pakistan, bring to their customers, an opportunity tomeet their loved ones back home.

Under this promotional campaign, any customer sending remittance from the UK, Europe, Canada, or Australia throughACE Money Transfer’s mobile app or website to an HBL account or receiving as cash from any of the 1650+ HBL branches across Pakistan will be eligible for a lucky draw to win 1 of 10 return tickets from their country of residence to Pakistan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilRz1WjSaeU

Customers sending remittances between 1st February to 15th March 2022 will be eligible for participation. The lucky draws will be conducted every week starting from 7th February until the end of the campaign. There can be multiple entries into the lucky draw by making multiple transactions; the more transactions you make the more chance you have of winning.



For more information on the offer, please visit:https://acemoneytransfer.com/promotion/hbl-and-ace.

ACE Money Transfer and HBL have spearheaded the remittance industry in Pakistan, enabling seamless and streamlined transactions for millions of customers across the globe. While ACE money transfer is the largest contributory of remittances from Europe to Pakistan, HBL is the largest financier in Pakistan serving over 23 million customers worldwide.