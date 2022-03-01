APP

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – Another patient died of COVID-19 while 7 persons tested positive in the district during the last 24 hours. A spokesperson for the Health department said on Monday that 1,061 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 134 while 28,031 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Al­lied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients. At present, 28 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 8 at DHQ Hopsital and 7 at General Hospital Gh­ulam Muhammad Abad. He further said that 91 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

