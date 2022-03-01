ATC grants bail to Mohsin Baig’s two servants

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to two employees of media personality Mohsin Baig.

ATC Judge Mohammad Ali Warraich approved bail petitions of Mohsin Baig’s two servants Ashfaq and Zulfiqar, on one lac rupees surety bond for each.

Earlier, in the hearing prosecutor Syed Tayeb Shah opposed bail petitions of two employees and said that their role will be determined during the trial.

“Two witnesses are injured, they have recorded their statements,” prosecutor said. “The FIA team went to Mohsin Baig’s residence in official vehicles,” he said. “I plead for rejection of the bail petitions,” he said.

On the court’s demand, police produced the case record in the court. “A planned offence committed against officials of an agency,” prosecutor further said.

“They are employees, how could they plan to attack the FIA,” the defence counsel asked.

“When these employees were arrested,” the judge asked. They were arrested in the evening on same day, counsel said.

The court earlier reserved its verdict on bails and later approved the plea.

Margalla police filed two cases against Mohsin Baig after he allegedly attacked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials who arrived at his residence in Islamabad to arrest him on the complaint of Communications Minister Murad Saeed.

On Feb 21, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued contempt of court notice to Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing Babar Bakht on petitions seeking dismissal of cases against journalist Baig.