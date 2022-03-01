Canada to send anti-tank weapons, money to Ukraine

Canada announced Monday that it will send anti-tank weapons, ammunition and money to Ukraine as it continued to condemn Russian aggression against the beleaguered country.

“Yesterday, we announced that we would be sending new shipments of military supplies, including body armor, helmets, gas masks and night vision goggles,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference carried live by Canadian news websites.

“Today we are announcing that we will be supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems and upgraded ammunition.”

The Ukrainian government pleaded with Canada and allies to send more weapons to be used to fight off the much larger invading Russian military and the call has been answered.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly took Russia to task verbally at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday and followed that up by announcing she would go to Poland on Tuesday to ensure the weapons reach Ukraine.

“My role in this is to make sure this aid gets in the arms of Ukrainian soldiers that are fighting for their life and fighting for their motherland,” said Joly. “That’s exactly why I’ve been able to get an agreement from Poland to make sure that delivery could be done through their borders.”

In a government statement obtained Monday by Anadolu Agency, Canada said it is also sending an additional CAN$25 million ($19.7 million) in aid to Ukraine as well as providing two tactical airlift aircraft and a team of 40-50 personnel to help with NATO’s efforts to support Ukraine.

“In the hours, days and weeks to come, we will continue to work with partners and allies to respond to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s unwarranted aggression against Ukraine and to defend the rules-based international order,” Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said in the statement.