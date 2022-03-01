COAS acknowledges contributions of Christian brethren in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces

ISLAMABAD – Archbishop of Canterbury (ABC) and Head of the Church of England Justin Welby along with British High Commissioner Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Monday.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest, religious and interfaith harmony, were discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress. He appreciated role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan. General Qamar Javed Bajwa especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces.

Archbishop acknowledges Pakistan Army’s efforts in combatting terrorism

The Archbishop acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in combatting terrorism and providing secure environment to the minorities in the country. He also pledged that the Christian community shall contribute whole heartedly towards public welfare.