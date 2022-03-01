News Desk

COAS Bajwa visits Turbat, briefed on security situation of Balochistan

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Turbat today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Tuesday.

According to ISPR, COAS was given a detailed briefing on the security situation of Balochistan and border management measures being ensured. COAS appreciated the morale and operational preparedness of the troops and showed satisfaction in successful operations against terrorists.

Later, COAS visited the University of Turbat and had a detailed interactive session with a large number of representatives from all segments of society from District Kech including local leaders/notables, tribal elders, students, lawyers, and women. COAS said that Balochistan youth is very talented and must capitalize on the available opportunities being created for their education and skill development.

COAS also encouraged the youth to join local LEAs and contribute towards the security and stability of the area. Peace and prosperity of Balochistan is the top priority and Pakistan Army will do all to provide a peaceful environment for population-centric socio-economic projects in Balochistan, COAS reiterated.

The people of Balochistan have given great sacrifices for development and stability. Through Comprehensive National effort, the true potential of Balochistan will be realized, COAS concluded.

Earlier, on arrival at Turbat, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Uzbek President to arrive in Islamabad on two-day official visit on March 3

Lahore

Siraj asks govt to reverse amendments in PECA, avoid putting curbs on freedom of media

National

Inflation to increase after slashing power tariff by Rs5 per unit: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

National

IHC rules marriage under the age of 18 as illegal

National

PM Imran meets Chaudhry brothers

National

Will give more relief to public in coming days: PM

Karachi

Sindh govt engaged in false cases, political victimization: Haleem Adil

National

ACE Money Transfer and HBL give customers a chance to meet their loved ones

Business

Loans worth Rs33b disbursed under KJP: Dar

National

PTI, PML-N don’t want Pervaiz Elahi to become Punjab CM: Ch Shujaat

1 of 111